Prince Kaybee continues to serve quality bike content on his social media platforms, and fans are here for it

The award-winning DJ recently took to Twitter to share another dope picture of his expensive motorcycle.

He previously tweeted that he would one day open up about how a motorcycle helped him cope when he was going through tough times

Prince Kaybee shows off his super bike. Image: @PrinceKaybee_SA

Mzansi can not get enough of Prince Kaybee's motorcycle. The Hosh hitmaker recently took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself in full bike gear, standing next to his motorcycle.

Captioning the picture, he wrote:

"If it got anything to do with speed, hit me up"

In a previous video that he posted, many people said they were worried that he was not wearing full gear. He had posted a video of himself riding his bike and shared that he would one day talk about how a motorcycle was his only source of peace in the darkest days of his life. One person commented:

"Put on full gear chief, we know it can be the only source of peace at times but that fall without protection can bring you misery"

People react to Prince Kaybee's motorcycle

Many people have since taken to the comments section to react to the DJ's picture.@bhut_wamanyan asked:

"What's the highest speed you've pushed it to?"

@MALEKAPM_8 wrote:

"Can you please give me a ride, right now I need something extreme that'll boil my blood and a motorbike is the answer."

@davedinha said:

"Riding In SA is dangerous. Stick to driving cars, they have airbags."

@ARMA_INDUSTRIES:

"Ken block just died we need our south Afrikan version…"

Prince Kaybee explains why he’s not dropping new music over the festive season: “There’s enough music out there”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee opened up about releasing new music.

The DJ had many fans disappointed when he shared that he will not be dropping new music for 2022's festive season. The award-winning DJ and music producer said he did not want to waste any of his unreleased songs because, saying there were already enough new songs.

Many fans took to the comments section to react and express their disappointment. However, others said he had a valid reason to withhold his music.

