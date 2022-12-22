Prince Kaybee has explained to his disappointed fans why he's not dropping new music for them to party with during these holidays

The award-winning music producer shared that he doesn't want to waste any of his unreleased songs because there's enough new songs this festive season

The Hosh hitmaker's fans urged their fave to collaborate with TNS again as they used to own the festive season with their bangers a few years back

Prince Kaybee has taken to his timeline to share why he did not drop any music for the festive season. Many artists drop bangers during this time of the year but the award-winning producer did not.

The Hosh hitmaker's disappointed fans took to his timeline to ask him to drop something for them to party to. They said that they're missing their fave's touch at groove.

Taking to Twitter to respond to some of his fans, Prince Kaybee said he doesn't want to "waste" any of his unreleased music because there's enough music out there. The house music producer also shared that he thought people were still enjoying dancing to Amapiano, reports ZAlebs.

Prince Kaybee's fans ask him to collaborate with TNS again

Prince Kaybee's supporters took to his comment section and shared mixed views to his post. While others said they're tired of listening to Amapiano, others asked the star to sort things out with TNS. The two stars used to give Mzansi bangers during the festive season.

@HlabaneSean said:

"But KB you forcing some of us to stomach piano."

@SbusileNtokoma1 wrote:

"I get what you're saying KABELO. They slept on THE 4TH REPUBLIC album. Am still not okay deep down. Please release when the chance and space show itself. Some of us are still cruising nicely on Gemini and 4th Republic."

@Happy_chauke94 commented:

"True, there is a lot of great music other there people are just lazy to stream."

@EnnoChild said:

"Might be time to seat and resolve issues with TNS and let music win. You guys gave us hits."

@imanindabeni added:

"Amapiano artist they do collaborations. Just do one single with TNS then we know that house music is back."

Big Nuz pull a no-show at festive season gig

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Nuz disappointed their fans who filled up Nsimbini Lifestyle, south of Durban, on Sunday, 18 December. The Kwaito group failed to show up at the gig.

Nsimbini Lifestyle owners took to social media to issue an apology after Mampintsha and Danger pulled a no-show. They also had to refund some of the disappointed partygoers who remained at the venue until the wee hours hoping to see their favourite stars.

Daily Sun reports that Nsimbini Lifestyle posted a statement on Facebook, saying that the situation was beyond their control. The event organisers added that their only job is to pay artists and await their arrival.

