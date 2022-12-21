Kwaito heavyweights Big Nuz left their fans disappointed when the group failed to show up at a gig at Nsimbini Lifestyle, south of Durban

Mampintsha and Danger were booked to perform at the venue on Sunday night but they pulled a no-show forcing event organisers to refund some of the patrons who remained at the venue until late

Some peeps praised Nsimbini Lifestyle after it shared a statement addressing the matter, and others slammed Big Nuz for failing to arrive at the venue

Big Nuz disappointed their fans who had filled up Nsimbini Lifestyle, south of Durban, on Sunday, 18 December. The Kwaito group failed to show up at the gig.

Nsimbini Lifestyle owners took to social media to issue an apology after Mampintsha and Danger pulled a no-show. They also had to refund some of the disappointed partygoers who remained at the venue until the wee hours hoping to see their favourite stars.

Daily Sun reports that Nsimbini Lifestyle posted a statement on Facebook, saying that the situation was beyond their control. The event organisers added that their only job is to pay artists and await their arrival.

Disappointed patrons react to Nsimbini Lifestyle's statement

Peeps took to the venue's comment section on their page and shared mixed views. While some applauded the event organisers for their professionalism, others slammed Big Nuz for not showing up.

Mthoko Madlala commented:

"What's wrong ngama artist vele, next thing they don't get booked, bakhalisa okwama ambulance."

Victor Vic Zondwayo wrote:

"Still disappointed as it was my first time coming there and I almost got robbed by the gate on my way out, please ensure your costumes safety."

Sandile Daz Nzimande said:

"It is much safer to say 'you trust that it won't happen again' than to say 'you promise '... But big up to your professionalism."

Nontobekoh Ngema added:

"Mina I didn’t even know there was an event ..I came to watch soccer nje and I was confused when they said R100 entrance Big Nuz is coming..that was like 5pm and I said ey I’m not even here for Big NUZ I will be gone by the time they arrive ..I don’t even attend concerts. I had turned back to get my cellphone, in short I will be coming for my refund neh…can’t make it to the next event as I don’t stay in Durban. Thanks."

Makhadzi apologises after pulling a no-show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi apologised for again pulling a no-show. The singer missed her performance at the Northern Cape Heritage Festival on Saturday, 24 September.

The energetic performer had been fully paid to perform at the festival but couldn't make it to the gig apparently because of transport challenges and being overbooked.

Daily Sun reported that Makhadzi's management Open Mic took to Facebook to apologise to the fuming event organisers on behalf of the singer. The Ghanama hitmaker's fans took to the comment section and blamed Makhadzi's management team for ruining the singer's reputation.

