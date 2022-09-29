Makhadzi and her management team, Open Mic, have apologised to the Northern Cape Heritage Festival event organisers and her fans

The Ghanama hitmaker pulled a no-show after being fully paid to come and perform at the event on Saturday, 24 September

The Limpopo-born singer's fans blamed her management team for overbooking their fave after they issued the apology on social media

Makhadzi has apologised for again pulling a no-show. The singer missed her performance at the Northern Cape Heritage Festival on Saturday, 24 September.

The energetic performer had been fully paid to perform at the festival but couldn't make it to the gig apparently because of transport challenges and being overbooked.

Daily Sun reports that Makhadzi's management Open Mic took to Facebook to apologise to the fuming event organisers on behalf of Makhadzi.

"Open Mic and Makhadzi would like to apologise to the Northern Cape Heritage Festival and all her fans in the Northren Cape for her failure to make it to the show."

The Ghanama hitmaker's fans took to the comment section and blamed Makhadzi's management team for ruining the singer's reputation.

Khangwelo Mbushe commented:

"Poor management. You as Open Mic will be the downfall of Makhadzi how can you be at 3 places in one day more esp in different provinces."

Thabo Lawrence Lebepe wrote:

"Very disappointing, such big international artist with a big brand and big music production failing to honour their bookings. Someone is not doing his/her job. I love Makhadzi and Open Mic but i'm disappointed about this announcement. From concerned fan."

Matshidiso Honey-Bee Kgokong said:

"This is a normal trend these days, I am sure you know what time airports close in advance, why accept bookings you know you can't honour."

Velile Tetwayo wrote:

"Who ever is managing Makhadzi these days is slowly destroying her reputation and career at the same time he/she needs to do better and puts and end to this mediocre be4 it becomes a trend."

Godisaone Lokganchane A Mokalaka added:

"This statement reveals a very shallow planning ethics from organisers/managers. Closure times should have been known when organising a jet already. We can easily conclude that statement is actually a lie."

