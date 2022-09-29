Makhadzi took to social media to express her gratitude to people who bought her one woman show tickets but she was trolled for her English

The talented Ghanama hitmaker wrote "buyed" instead of bought and trolls roasted her for the way she butchered the English language

Some sensitive peeps advised the singer to hire a social media manager to run her pages, adding that they're tired of defending her from trolls

Makhadzi is being trolled for her poor English. The singer took to her timeline to thank South Africans who bought her one woman show tickets.

Makhadzi was trolled again for butchering the English language. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Instead of focusing on the message she was trying to convey, trolls shaded the Limpopo-born singer for the way she butchered English. The Ghanana hitmaker wrote "buyed" instead of bought.

Tickets for her one woman show at Makhauvha Stadium in her home province are selling like hot cakes and she's grateful. Makhadzi wrote on Twitter:

"All thanks to everyone who buyed my tickets for my one woman show. At Makhauvha Stadium this Saturday."

Her naysayers took to her timeline and laughed out loud at her post. Some advised her to hire a social media manager to run her pages.

@Aylah_ZA commented:

"Unemali ntombazana ndin, get yourself a social media personnel to manage all your social media accounts, we are tired of defending you from trolls here."

@Ronewa_Mathephe wrote:

"If you didn't buyed the ticket, stay out of this one."

@RohulaBlack said:

"If auto correct doesn't correct you, you are not wrong. It's buyed from now on."

@RasDonald1 commented:

"Yes, we buyed them, but we love you and we bought the tickets. Please get a team to run your pages, someone who is good in communication must be your PR manager. You certainly can’t be good in everything, focus on your career. We truly love you."

@Wiseman970304 wrote:

"I buyed them too."

@Nkateko_Smith said:

"Buyed... I'm laughing at you...sorry."

@Karabo_Rasseala added:

"I haven't buyed mine yet, I hope they're not buyed out."

Makhadzi sued for R8.2 million

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is reportedly being sued for R8.2 million. The singer is allegedly being sued by her partners for apparently failing to promote sneaker brand, Kokovha.

The sneaker line was named after the award-winning singer's album titled Kokovha. She announced some months back that the deal was worth R120 million.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the Ghanama hitmaker breached the terms and conditions of her contract with the company producing the sportswear brand.

