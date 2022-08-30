South African TV presenter Jub Jub got swept away by his emotions when he tried to help a couple with their problems

Jub Jub is in the full swing of a new season of Uyajola 9/9 , and things hit too close to home for the Moja Love TV host

The latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 found Jub Jub getting into an emotional confrontation about infidelity

Jub Jub showed real emotion when dealing with a heartbreaking situation on Uyajola 9/9. Jub Jub's soft side came out when he got a chance to talk to a cheating married man.

Jub Jub could not hold back his tears when he had to confront the man who was causing heartbreak on the latest episode of 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: Instagram/ @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub's display of emotions had many viewers moved. Jub Jub also dropped some words of wisdom that impressed the audience

Jub Jub moved to tears over cheating story

ZAlebs reports that in the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9 Jub Jub had to intervene in a story about a man, Senneth, whose wife is cheating on him with another married man. The man who came to the show, Senneth, wanted to redeem himself after being disrespected by his wife's lover.

According to Senneth, his wife's lover often buys the family groceries, which has made everyone respect him less as he's unemployed. Jub Jub was crying by the time he came face-to-face with the man who is having an affair with Senneth's wife.

Between tears, Jub Jub pleaded with the man to stop his affair because it would come back as karma against his children. Jub Jub admitted that he has learned lesson for making similar mistakes and said:

“What you did to your wife isn’t right. What you did to this man and his kids isn’t right. You should count your mistakes because every dog has its day”.

Jub Jub concluded by advising the man to seek forgiveness because that is what a real man does. Viewers who saw the clip were moved by the TV host's emotions and advice.

@Debrahmochabel2 commented:

"Askies Jub Jub, sometimes the line of work we do, hits the artery nerve."

@Louisa41928306 commented:

"This episode was heartbreaking."

@JMzuzile commented:

"So sorry, Bafo was also broken."

@Rethasekgala commented:

"I couldn't hold my own tears."

