Who is Sara bint Mashour Al Saud? Here is all you need to know

Sara bint Mashour Al Saud is the granddaughter of King Abdulaziz, an Arab religious and political icon who founded Saudi Arabia. In addition, the Princess is the wife of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the heir of King Salman. Even though the two royal cousins separated many years ago, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia still acknowledges Sara as Mohammed’s wife and accords her respect as Her Royal Highness.

Despite Mohammed bin Salman being one of the world’s most revered and well-known leaders, little is known about his wife, Princess Sara bint Mashour Al Saud. She prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps and away from the internet's prying eyes.

Interestingly, Sara is the first senior member of the Saudi Kingdom’s ruling family to be granted political asylum in the UK. This article uncovers other exciting details about her.

Sara bint Mashour Al Saud’s profile summary

How old is Sara bint Mashour Al Saud?

Sara bint Mashour Al Saud (aged 51 as of 2024) was reportedly born in 1973 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She attended the prestigious King Saud University in Riyadh after completing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s schooling system.

Sara bint Mashour Al Saud’s parents

The Princess is the daughter of the late Noura bint Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer and Mohammed bin Salman Al.

Her father, a member of the House of Saud, is the half-brother of King Salman and a member of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Allegiance Council. On the other hand, Sara’s mother, Noura, was the great-granddaughter of the late King Faisal.

But besides her royalty status, she was a jewellery designer and businesswoman. Noura founded and owned the Nuun Jewels, headquartered in Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris.

What does Sara bint Mashour Al Saud do for a living?

Sara founded ilmi, a non-governmental science and technology initiative to ignite scientific curiosity and develop STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) skills in KSA.

The organization’s name means "My Knowledge" in Arabic and is scheduled to launch in 2025. In an interview with Saudi Gazette, Her Royal Highness revealed the initiative’s main goals, saying:

ilmi will be a beacon of creativity, learning and accessibility. It will allow all of Saudi Arabia’s young and lifelong learners to realize their potential, further drive advances in the Kingdom, and help shape the future. I hope we will all create ilmi together and inspire and support the next generation.

What happened to Sara bint Mashour Al Saud?

In 2007, Sara sought political asylum in the UK, which was approved in 2012. She claimed that she was being persecuted after a falling out with her dad.

The Princess also revealed that she was being threatened for standing against corruption. In addition, she was allegedly locked in a long-running inheritance court battle with her brother over their late mum’s £325 million fortune.

Who is Mohammed bin Salman?

Mohammed bin Salman is the first child of King Salman and his third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain. He is the heir apparent to the Saudi Arabian throne.

Although Mohammed is an authoritative leader, he has introduced several reforms for the betterment of Saudi Arabia. These include improving women's rights and restricting the powers of the religious police.

Additionally, his reforms led to removing the ban on female drivers in 2018. Under the Prince’s leadership, the country strengthened its relations with Russia and China.

Is Mohammed bin Salman married?

The Crown Prince exchanged nuptials with his first cousin, Sara, on 6 April 2008. However, the duo soon separated.

According to a book by Mark Young, Saudi Bodyguard, Princess Sara was a victim of domestic abuse since her early marriage years. Mark has previously worked for the royal family.

Sara and Mohammed share five children, three boys and two girls: Prince Salman, Prince Abdulaziz, Prince Mashour, Princess Fahda and Princess Noura.

What is Mohammed bin Salman’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the Prime Minister’s net worth to be $5 billion. When questioned about his wealth and expenses in an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, Mohammed replied:

I am a rich person and not a poor person. I am a member of the ruling family that existed for hundreds of years before the founding of Saudi Arabia.

Sara bint Mashour Al Saud who is best known as Mohammed bin Salman’s wife maintains a low-key profile despite her association with one of Saudi Arabia’s most powerful men. She is, however, committed to various charitable endeavours and community development.

