Zahara had more to say about her travels to Ghana as she shared a video of herself exploring her hotel

The singer responded to how South African netizens criticized her when she announced her flight to a show on the continent

The singer's fans comforted Zahara and advised her to focus on her upcoming performance instead of giving any energy to naysayers

Zahara shared a video of herself safely in Ghana and admitted that people were harsh on her for flying first class. Image: Instagram/@zaharasa

Zahara landed without problems and wanted to update her fans but said she thought twice before sharing her news. The singer hesitated because of the reactions she received after flying first class to Ghana.

Many people have not forgotten that Zahara was in deep financial trouble. Netizens took it as a reason to remind the songstress that she should be careful with budgeting.

Zahara safely lands in Ghana

After Zahara's first picture flying in luxury to Ghana got her a bit of backlash, the Loliwe singer recently shared a video telling everyone that she landed safely. She admitted that she noticed peeps' comments about her money troubles. Zahara captioned the video:

"Was even scared to post Ndifikile eGhana ndihambe kakhle yhooo abantu! Thank you guys for your love #FabianiFam thank you."

She said she was nervous about posting because people started reminding her of her money problems in early 2022. Fans of Zahara encouraged her to pay no mind to people and block them. Supporters of Zahara had sweet words as they hyped her up for her concert.

@rayoflove6000BC asked:

"Woyika ntoni?[Why are you scared?]"

Zahara replied:

"Yhooo comments"

@SbuMrDust commented:

" Enjoy I love you."

@sollythaanes commented:

"Post wena Sis, we all make mistakes. Leave the past behind, and soldier on the Lord God is on your side too. Have fun in Ghana."

@VuyisaNtsini commented:

"This is now your time mtase show them who is the #CountryGirlInternational."

@dbn_gk commented:

"So you sing nje in random life moments you probably don't even notice."

@PamelaSwartbooi commented:

"Why Unga a block uyeke net aba bane constructive criticism at least bona yaqonda mntase."

