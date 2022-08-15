Zahara has revealed that she is ready to let the cameras into her home so her fans and followers can get to know her better

Zahara has announced that she has a reality television show coming up. The star who charted Twitter trends when she almost lost her house after failing to pay for the monthly instalments said she has finally gathered the courage to let the cameras into her home.

The Loliwe hitmaker said she has been approached by many people with ideas of having her reality show, but she was not ready.

According to ZAlebs, the award-winning singer's show will be unscripted, and fans will get to know the real Zahara. She said she will show her spiritual life, love life, and everything in between. She said:

"People think they know me, but they don’t really know me. I want to show people my spiritual side, my family, my close friend, and who I am dating. I know people love Zahara, and I want even the mama in the village I have healed through my music to see how I live and think. It will be unscripted and show who I truly am. I am all about inspiring people and healing."

Speaking to Drum Magazine, Zahara said she will also get to speak about her sister's death in the show. She said she has not been able to get over her sister's tragic passing. She added:

"Before, I could speak about my late sister’s death. I would be cold when her name came up because I was in denial and still am in a way."

Anele Mdoda says she is off air because she lost her voice at the Miss SA finale: "I pushed so hard"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Anele Mdoda has revealed that she lost her voice after hosting the Miss South Africa pageant finale on Saturday. The star wowed Mzansi with her impressive presenting skills at the event.

It didn't take long for Anele to shoot to the top of the Twitter trends over the weekend as Mzansi raved about her unmatched presenting skills at the event that saw the stunning Ndavi Nokeri being crowned Miss SA 2022.

Heading to her Twitter page on Monday, 15 August, the media personality told her fans that she missed her morning show Anele and the Breakfast Club today because she lost her voice. Anele Mdoda reassured her stans that she will be back on air tomorrow.

