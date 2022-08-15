Anele Mdoda's fans are going to have to miss their favourite radio presenter because she lost her voice

The seasoned broadcaster announced on social media that she lost her voice when she hosted the Miss South Africa pageant finale on Saturday

Mdoda believes she pushed herself so hard at the event and ended up losing her voice; fans have wished her a speedy recovery

Anele Mdoda has revealed that she lost her voice after hosting the Miss South Africa pageant finale on Saturday. The star wowed Mzansi with her impressive presenting skills at the event.

Anele Mdoda has revealed that she pushed herself so hard at the Miss SA pageant that she lost her voice. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

It didn't take long for Anele to shoot to the top of the Twitter trends over the weekend as Mzansi raved about her unmatched presenting skills at the event that saw the stunning Ndavi Nokeri being crowned Miss SA 2022.

Heading to her Twitter page on Monday, 15 August, the media personality told her fans that she missed her morning show Anele and the Breakfast Club today because she lost her voice. Anele Mdoda reassured her stans that she will be back on air tomorrow. She wrote:

"So on Saturday I pushed so hard that I lost my voice and it does not help that I had ALAKHE’S bday party yesterday. I am voiceless will be back on air ngomso."

The star's fans took to her timeline to share that it was all worth it. Others wished her a speedy recovery, while some came through with some home remedies to get her voice back faster.

@nyoni77 asked:

"So this is why you wasn't on air today? "

@IrmaG said:

"What a wonderful looking celebration! Congrats mom and just keep sipping on your honey tea...losing the voice looks worth it ."

