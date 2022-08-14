A vibey mama's dancing attracted many social users' attention to her son's social media channel

Titus Mokou was not ready for what his mother showed him, and all he could do was watch in awe

South Africans online are completely in love with the flexible mum and have chosen to adopt the woman as their internet mommy

A dancing mom was the ultimate terminator as she showed off her dance skills to DJ Cndo's 2009 track, Terminator.

A local mom on TikTok showed her son, Titus Mokou, that she can still dance very well. Image:@titus_mokou/TikTok

After adding his mom to some of his videos and receiving over 60K likes for his latest post, titus_mokou's account has since gained much traction with over one million views for some of his recent posts with his mom.

Just as the clip starts, mama Mokou takes her scarf off her head and hands it over to her son. And then shows off her fabulous dance moves.

In absolute awe, Titus captioned:

"I wasn't ready for that. The doek off? Hectic!"

The comment section was lit with people who said that they were impressed with the woman's dancing skills. Some people even asked Titus to share his mother with the whole of Mzansi.

Have a look at some of the reactions on TikTok:

@Tilly said:

"I love the bond between you and your Mom!"

@N commented:

"Woooza Queen mother! Uhm... Sir, from now on, you may not refer to her as MY mom, yeeeyi, she is OUR mom now!"

@Peter responded:

"Back in the days, she was that girl and still is it today."

@Elsie Sch replied"

"Yoo this mama. I love her. She made my day. I watched this more than I can count. Good job, mama."

@suzan phoshoko said:

"Heee bruh, your mom had a life before you..."

Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “This granny is a whole mood”

In a related story, Briefly News reported on a skilled gogo whose dance moves attracted much attention on socials.

An energetic gogo gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

