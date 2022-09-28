Zahara is going international as she shared a cute picture of herself relaxed in first class on an aeroplane

The South African singer seems to have gotten through a rough patch when she was facing financial problems

Fans of Zahara were happy to see that she was back on her own two feet, while many others cautioned the songstress about reckless spending

Zahara was feeling amped about her latest show away from South African borders. The songbird showed her followers that she was travelling in style to West Africa.

Zahara is getting back into the music game and headed to Ghana for a show which made her fans happy. Image: Instagram/ @zaharasa

Zahara looks like a new woman after getting over her financial woes. Netizens took the time to remind Zahara that she should be careful not to have the same problems again.

Zahara gets ready to rock Ghana

Zahara shared a Twitter post that she's on her way to performing in Ghana. The singer looks like she was travelling first class, and she captioned her post

"Molweni now #CountryGirlinternational is off to Accra are you read?, God is good. Thanks to everyone who prays for i feel them."

Many expressed that they were happy to see Zahara get back to work. Other peeps decided to take the opportunity to remind Zahara that she should be spending her money wisely after facing money issues before.

@Tshikhudo_R commented:

"Now stay away from DJ Sbu,in fact stay away from anything that starts with an S."

@Izwe_ZA commented:

"Pay bond account & pay sars please every chance you get. Thank you bye!"

@MatoloZolani commented:

"Save money ke for rainy days. You have a potential. You are a rich lady."

@MatsobaneMo commented:

"Now that she can afford to pay her house is good that she can even start bragging with business class flights. anyway she must enjoy and spend her money carefully and saves money so that she doesn't come back begging from people like she did before."

@VuyisaNtsini commented:

"Keep on growing sis."

