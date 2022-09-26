South Africans wanted to know who butchered 'Loliwe' in a video of a self-parking Mercedez-Benz

The video takes place in what seems to be a shopping centre in another country, with many onlookers enjoying the site

Peeps had a lot to say about the reggae remix of the popular Zahara song, while others suggested the car was stolen

South Africans can be quite curious people. A video of a Mercedez-Benz self-parking in a shopping centre during an unexpected version of Loliwe playing in the background shows that as peeps wonder who butchered the song.

Mzansi peeps wanted to find out who changed 'Loliwe' in a video of a self-parking Mercedes. Images: @africa1_celeb/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The clip was shared by an account named @africa1_celeb in a Twitter post that whipped South Africans up into a frenzy, making them wonder what is exactly going on.

Many questions were asked about the video. Peeps wondered why a Mercedes in another country had a Gauteng license plate, but what also really took Mzansi off guard was the reggae version of Zahara's hit song playing in the background.

The clip also shows several onlookers who were mesmerised by what the car could do. On the other hand, South Africans were left unimpressed by the technology because of how commonplace it is in modern cars.

Peeps left a lot of burning questions about the video, including why the car is there in the first place. See the responses below:

@AmahleGiven said:

"‍♂️ is this not a standard feature in all German cars? I own a 2021 BMW 320i sport, and its car park and drive off on its own... I thought that was normal "

@TshepoRR asked:

"GP reg and where is this?"

@long_man92 shared:

@LefaWaleTaurus asked:

"Neva mind mcedisi parkin themself does @ZaharaSA know her song was butchered like this"

@ZuluOcean_SA commented:

"I see everything. But Which version of Loliwe is this? Zahara must come to collect."

@Bhabs09152670 posted:

@RealDJQolaniSA asked:

"Which country is this, because that car it belongs to SA GP."

@ronaldanele shared:

Source: Briefly News