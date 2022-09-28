Cardi B opened up that she is starting to curse the decisions that she made when she was not thinking clearly

The American rapper was recently in court where she had to plead guilty to hurting two women

Fans of Cardo were impressed, but others thought the star was not genuinely touched by the crime she committed

Cardi B decided to share her thoughts after facing punishment for her crimes. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker wants others to think twice before making decisions because it might literally cost them in the future.

Cardi B said that she learnt a hard lesson after losing out on working with a major a video game company/Leon Bennett/ Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B's tweet was met with varying reactions. Some netizens thought Cardi B was taking accountability, while others saw a different side.

Taking to Twitter Cardi B said she could not work with Call of Duty because she was busy in court. The musician was facing trial for paying two men money to beat up women who Offset cheated on her with.

Cardi B admitted that she regrets losing the opportunity with Call of Duty. She wrote:

"My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned."

Some netizens thought Cardi B sounds like she only regretted that decision because she lost money instead of realizing that she seriously injured two women, as The Citizen reported. Others applauded Cardi for reflecting on the decisions she made.

@BlastoEbk commented:

"It takes a woman to miss out on millions of dollars to realize they're toxic"

@dreadscott_ commented:

"My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar record deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned."

@bbygxrlriy commented:

"I love how transparent @iamcardib is with her fans. that’s how you build trust and a real fan base!"

@ItsJonesii__Bby commented:

"Everyone wants to get dangerous until it hits them pockets."

@mustrdmayonaise

"I appreciate Cardi showing accountability for something lol. This is often rare for celebrities

@Divassl commented:

"I love how @iamcardib owns her stuff, that shows growth. That’s why she always gonna win."

@norasfashnarkv commented:

"I paid two men to beat up women and the biggest thing I took from that is I lost money ."

