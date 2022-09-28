Trevor Noah has taken to his timeline to remind South Africans that the tickets for the Mzansi leg tour of his stand-up show are already on sale

The SA-born comedian is coming back to ease tension from all the trobubles the country is facing in a few months time

Netizens have since flocked to The Daily Show host's comments section to express worry as the tickets are selling out like hot cakes

Trevor noah's Mzansi shows tickets are selling out fast.

Source: Twitter

Trevor Noah is returning to South Africa with a bang

According to TshisaLIVE, the internationally acclaimed comedian is returning to Mzansi for a leg tour of his hilarious stand-up comedy show. This time, he's teaming up with Savanna to bring the 12 Days shows to life.

Taking to Twitter, The Daily Show host expressed his excitement while also warning Mzansi that if they do not rush online or to the nearest ticket-sellingselling store, the tickets may sell out.

"If you’re wondering when tickets go on sale… it’s TODAY! But… to be fair, they are also on sale for those that weren’t wondering as well! "

Trevor Noah shared the following magnetic post on Twitter:

South African worried about tickets almost selling out

@NgemaMbali1 said:

"Tickets are selling out like crazy!"

@michellemiyen shared:

"Locked Can’t wait ✨"

@Scaver17 posted:

"I can't wait to hear jokes about @CyrilRamaphosa"

@Lukhokhanya replied:

"By the time I manage to buy there'll be nothing left , I don't know if the site isn't working properly or it's just me. Also, Grandwest looks almost sold out "

@bholtmann commented:

"In an act of extraordinary optimism, I was 347th in the queue for tickets! Love having things to look forward to in the far distant future."

@CarolineKautsi1 also said:

"I can’t attend, but I can purchase a ticket for someone who can. I just don’t know how to do it. Please advise."

@senzo_khuluse also shared:

"Great, please also make some jokes about President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mr Bill Gate."

@flexyjeezyboy added:

"I would love to come but I know load shedding it’s gonna do its thing so good luck."

