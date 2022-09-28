Siyathandana rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken to his social media timeline to drag Lemonade hitmaker AKA

This is after Supa Mega dragged his verse on Put Your Hands up and left rap fans laughing and adding in on the joke

South African netizens are now flocking to Mufasa's comments section to react to his harsh words directed at AKA

Cassper Nyovest has fired back at AKA who criticised his "medulla" verse in 'Put Your Hands Up.'

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest retaliated against AKA after he trolled his verse on Put Your Hands Up, saying:

"Connect to the heart like the meduuuula …. Whoooo haaaaaaaa!!!!"

On Twitter, AKA shared the following post:

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa left no words unsaid and also made a shocking revelation to Mzansi rap fans. Cass's heated response to Supa Mega was as follows:

"I see you’re listening to your favourite artist laatie. Glad to see you doing well and got a hit after 8 singles that missed. Including the Mapiano song you tried with Semi tee that failed: Ba re ke eng ? hurry up slowly ? O tsogile nou wa spita o marete!!!"

Cassper Nyovest shared the following post on Twitter:

South African rap stans react

@ThabstaMike said:

"Cass at this point, you are beefing alone. I don't think he cares anymore. Please leave him man. You have a fight on Saturday."

@NathiNzima shared:

"Aka has lost relevance. It’s just how it is. He has to tweet such things when he’s about to drop music. Say what you will about Cass, but this guy knows how to reinvent himself and remain relevant. With or without dropping music."

@BlackPrince_LL wrote:

"You are clearly a fan? How come you are the only one who knew about this song"

@Moses94261213 posted:

"We get that one, mara the medulla and the heart one is a no That one shouts no matric!!"

@missmcoteli replied:

"But he just quoted YOUR lyrics, why o lwana as if it’s not YOUR lyrics. Bathong, Cass you are such a big baby it’s cute."

@Missilezz commented:

"What’s wrong with people criticising your music? Why must you dig up receipts? Ay"

@gotWingzzz also said:

"Hayi nawe what were you trying to connect????"

Cassper Nyovest explains rap verse on 'Put Your Hands Up' after being trolled

Previously, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to explain one of his lines from his song, Put Your Hands Up. The celebrity was responding to a fan who made fun of him for not knowing Biology.

Mufasa clapped loudly in response to the tweep who burst out laughing when he heard the line in the short clip. Cass was freestyling his verse when a brief video of the line was recorded.

Mufasa's response to the tweep sparked a heated debate in his comment section, with tweeps responding in a variety of ways.

