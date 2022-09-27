A young lady has got many people talking after revealing that she has not had a shower in four weeks

While boasting about being a living proof that one doesn't need to shower every day to feel good, she shared why it is so for her

Some social media users found her revelations hard to believe, while others thought it was disgusting

A lady who claims not to have bathed in a month has caused a commotion on social media.

In a TikTok video wherein she made the revelations, the lady remarked that she is living proof that one doesn't need to bathe every day to feel good.

She said it saves water. Photo Credit: TikTok/@slickvicwilliams

Her statement was criticised by netizens, with many doubting her claims and this made her respond in the comment section of the post.

Defending her video, the lady said not bathing every day helps save water in her area, which is experiencing drought.

To make up for not bathing, she goes swimming.

"Y’all I go swimming a lot so I guess that’s technically showering.

"Also it saves water and Cali is in a drought, " she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Samuel said:

"Thanos couldn’t get this type of information outta me."

Kieron Stewart said:

"No swimming is not showing because how do you break down dirt and old oils? With soap."

user5108503656720 said:

"Idk man you went to lift your arms up and your phone passed out…"

Misszazax__ said:

"Even the phone disagreed and ran, not wanting to be part of this joke."

lex said:

"Y’all this is a joke she’s making fun of the original girl."

Cacherel said:

"Look and your phone is running away."

Meet man who hasn't bathed in 67 years

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported about a man who had not had a bath in 67 years.

According to locals, Haji is always covered in ash and dirt and has not taken the literal plunge because he's afraid of water. The 87-year-old believes that if he takes a bath he will fall ill.

The old man's diet also strangely consists of rotten meat products and dead animals. He especially enjoys eating porcupines and smoking his tobacco pipe, India Times reports. Haji sometimes even smokes animal faeces from the old pipe.

The isolated old man decided to live his newfound lifestyle after stumbling upon some emotional setbacks in his youth. Although the old man does not believe in bathing, he reportedly drinks about five litres of water every day from a rusty tin.

Source: Legit.ng