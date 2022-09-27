A woman got shamed by her boyfriend's mother for wearing a revealing swimsuit on a boat trip and shared the tale on Reddit

The story was posted on one of the site's popular subreddits, which centred around asking people if they are the bad guy in a situation

Peeps online had a lot to say about the situation, with many siding with the woman or disagreeing with her

A disgruntled woman went online to share how she was shamed by her bae's mother for wearing a revealing swimsuit on a boat trip.

The post was made by an anonymous user on Reddit who then deleted her account after telling her a detailed tale. It started out with her prefacing the relationship, saying that she and her boyfriend had been together for 2 years and that she had seen his family many times.

A lady's boyfriend's mom shamed her for wearing a revealing swimsuit, and Mzansi was undecided. Images: Benedetta Riccardi, EyeEm, PixelsEffect/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The story continued with her saying that she was going to go on a beach holiday with them and explained:

"While I was packing, I was sure to include nicer dresses incase we went out and even included a more modest swimsuit than I would usually wear. This one is still a swimsuit but is full coverage, unlike my others."

She then wore the swimsuit on a boat trip that the family had. After it, they all sat at dinner time and proceeded to scold the woman for how revealing it was while her boyfriend just watched.

According to the comment section of an Independent Online Facebook post, people were very divided about the whole ordeal. Some said she should have been modest, while others said she shouldn't have done that. See the comments below:

Margarita Sarmas said:

"Poor thing. How did she cope?"

Jon Marais commented:

"Take your revealing swimsuit and get a better boyfriend."

Halane Seroke mentioned:

"That's why it's always important to find out what the principles of the partner's family are, their culture, morals and societal stance are before embarrassing yourself. Simple things that play a big role."

Mgcini Nyathi posted:

"A revealing swimsuit is probably not the best dress choice for a date with your brothers-in-law & father-in-law, especially if you're not very familiar with them."

Albert Mashaba Chilumani shared:

"He did well, there was nothing to say."

Wilma Potgieter said:

"Get out of that relationship ASAP."

Larry Badela commented:

"She clearly wasn't thinking."

Sheila Jugdishwar Pillay mentioned:

"They jealous!"

