A man was dancing at groove with a woman when he suddenly got yanked by his girlfriend, which sent peeps on a laughing spree

The things that happen at groove can sometimes be so unpredictable, which makes the entire experience a memorable one

Folks across Twitter had a lot to say about the clip, with many busting out their best memes for the occasion

A night out at groove is usually bound to be memorable, and one gent who got yanked away by his girlfriend while dancing with another woman will definitely remember his night.

A dude got pulled aside by his bae while dancing behind another woman and groove, and Mzansi can't handle it. Images: @officialtwinny/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The entire situation happened in rapid succession and left the other woman who the gent was dancing with surprised. The clip was posted by @officialtwinny on Twitter and spread like wildfire on the platform.

Groove will always be an eventful time in South Africa. While having a drink in hand and minding your own business, you will encounter something strange or interesting. It could be someone creating a new challenge or, in this case, spontaneous relationship drama.

The clip was originally posted on TikTok by Philia Mametja. The brief video starts off quite innocently with Philia dancing about and having a drink. A stranger then approaches her and dances behind her for a few seconds until he gets pulled away by the head from someone else.

South Africans found the clip absolutely hilarious, with many posting their best memes. See the comments below:

@karabo_karabo_ posted:

@masosha commented:

"Reason I cut off my dreads."

@NdumbaBatsirai mentioned:

"He will drink in fear next time, lol."

@tumilightlove said:

"One of the gent's takeaway was to not have dreads... It'll be a while before we see improvements there by mjolo "

@long_man92 shared:

@homworldwide said:

"Eish it’s rough out there."

@ChuckPitches commented:

"When he tilted backwards, I thought it was a dance move "

@Nathi_Ndziweni shared:

