1. Mzansi couple sit in beautiful home with no furniture as they spend all their money building: “A win is a win”

Building a home is a huge achievement that comes with a lot of responsibility and sacrifice. One Mzansi couple now owns a stunning home with no furniture, lol.

Gone are the days when owning your own home came with age. Nowadays, most people die without ever dreaming of the possibility.

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a comical video of her and her man occupying their dream home. In the video, they sleep on the floor, chill in the shower and eat on the stairs because they have no furniture.

2. Woolies grocery for R2 100 in viral TikTok cheaper than Pick n Pay and Checkers, Netizens disagree

In a post, this TikTokker claimed to have spent R2 100 in groceries at Woolworths Food (Woolies). With a nice mix of fruits, grains and dairy making it into the basket, some may consider this a bargain - while some think she overpaid.

Generally, there is a conception that Woolies is far more expensive than other places like Checkers or Pick n Pay. But is this true, or bias formed from public perception of branding?

In November 2022, a survey by The Outlier and an article published by The Citizen there is plenty of evidence that Woolies is the cheaper option. The Outlier conducts regular "grocery basket" research, which involves comparing the prices of food items from five of South Africa's leading stores.

3. Toddler reading in gibberish disappoints father who is paying R1 550 monthly on crèche, TikTok clip goes viral

Mzansi TikTokkers love videos about children and the darndest things they do. An adorable toddler didn't disappoint and gave thousands of people a good chuckle when he attempted to read a children's book.

The dad posted a funny video of the little one confidently reading a book in gibberish and captioned it "what a genius". The father said he spends R1 050 on school fees and R500 on transport every month. The TikTok video was posted by @brizomarcus and got over 590 000 views in two days.

People who can relate to the joys of parenting said their preschoolers were the same. Some jokingly urged the dad to ask for a refund from his sons' crèche.

4. Gorgeous female DJ kills Bacardi moves at the club and leaves many people salivating, TikTok video goes viral

The Bacardi dance craze has taken social media by storm and people can't stop watching beautiful women dancing to songs from the rising music genre. One woman known as DJ Tshegu set TikTok timelines ablaze with her impressive Bacardi moves.

Her clip was posted by @ntandwenhle_phiwe1 on TikTok and she said people were sleeping on the multitalented DJ. In the video, Tshegu can be seen playing music for clubgoers and she stepped away from her turntable and busted some moves. Two men were enjoying her lit dance and their expressions were priceless.

Some netizens said Tshegu reminds them of Uncle Waffles. Her fancy footwork gathered over 500 000 views and people were stanning her vibes.

5. 5 Joburg school boys' amapiano moves are a viral hit with Mzansi after they all move as 1 in TikTok dance

A clip showing five schoolchildren at Mondeor High School showed why South African schoolkids are known to be good dancers. In the video, all the kids nailed the moves as though they were one.

People turned to the comment section to share their opinions about the dance video. Mzansi netizens were mainly interested in the young man who people said looked like Kaya 959 radio personality Sol Phenduka.

A video by @t.habang.ww shows him and other students who attend Mondeor High School in Johannesburg nail a video by dancing together. The boys in the video had to move in perfect sync and said that it took them 30 minutes to get the job done.

