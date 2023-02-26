A female DJ showed off her impeccable Bacardi dance moves at a club and had all eyes focused on her

The gorgeous woman's performance was posted on TikTok and people could not get enough of her vibey energy

The video went viral and the talented DJ gained a lot of fans who wanted to see more content of her

A DJ performed a Bacardi dance in front of people at the club. Image: @ntandwenhle_phiwe1

Source: TikTok

The Bacardi dance craze has taken social media by storm and people can't stop watching beautiful women dancing to songs from the rising music genre. One woman known as DJ Tshegu set TikTok timelines ablaze with her impressive Bacardi moves.

TikTok user post viral TikTok video of DJ Tshegu

Her clip was posted by @ntandwenhle_phiwe1 on TikTok and she said people were sleeping on the multitalented DJ. In the video, Tshegu can be seen playing music for clubgoers and she stepped away from her turntable and busted some moves. Two men were enjoying her lit dance and their expressions were priceless.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA TikTokkers react to DJ Tshegu's Bacardi dance moves

Some netizens said Tshegu reminds them of Uncle Waffles. Her fancy footwork gathered over 500 000 views and people were stanning her vibes.

@tekhens said:

"For those who watched more than ten raise your hands.️"

@tebogotebogo8 wrote:

"I'm stuck here and can't scroll to de next video, sure I've watched this 100 times."

@mmamphasha stated:

"The guy in black is feeling the DJ."

@deemanana3 commented:

"The short understood the assignment."

@thatokl posted:

"The two guys are seeing totally different things."

@mafentse0 shared:

"Pretoria is a whole country, deeply humbled."

@sithembilentsiban added:

"The song, the cuteness overload too outfit every thing about her is on point.❤️"

Source: Briefly News