A security guard serving vibes on TikTok left thousands of Mzansi peeps crying tears of laughter

TikTok user Buyile Faku knows how to throw a saucy dance move, and his video went viral

People love the man's confidence and filled the comment section with hype for his vibes

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A man from Uitenhage dropped some fire moves in a TikTok clip that got Mzansi people going. His energy was next level and gave people weekend vibes!

A G4S security guard gave people weekend vibes on TikTok. Image: TikTok / Buyile Faku

Source: TikTok

Mzansi people love to see others having fun. Throwing a little dance video into his day definitely brightened the man's mood and a whole load of other peoples' too.

TikTok video of F4S security guard grooving goes viral

TikTok user Buyile Faku shared a clip of himself in his G4S uniform, dancing on a bench as if it was past midnight on a Friday at the groove. Our guy has the moves, and his energy is just off the charts lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Take a look:

Mzansi people howl over the hilarious TikTok clip with the security guard

This man's moves had people laughing themselves off of their chairs. He is such a vibe, and people can't wait for his next post. We all need to be a little less serious with life sometimes.

Read some of the funny comments:

@ShortBase_R said:

“Unexpected from a guy... I think it's cute.”

@Starr said:

“I would have this mood too if I was surrounded by so much money ”

@Zion said:

“ I’m going through the most then came across this video. Bro, you made my day, I haven’t laughed like this for a while.”

@kyra❤️ said:

“You do it better than me ”

Shoprite worker shows house she and hubby in security business built, TikTok of 2-storey home goes viral

In other news, Briefly News reported that one lady left people inspired after showing the house she was able to build. The lady's clip of her two-story home had people in awe.

People were amazed that she was able to make progress on a huge building project while working at Shoprite and her husband in the security field. Netizens commented on the clip and were divided about how they did it.

One video on TikTok shows that the Shoprite employee and hubby who works in security built a big house and got over 100 000 likes. The couple's home is yet to be completed, and it will be a two-storey mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News