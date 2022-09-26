A short video of a kid and her mother dancing to Naika's My Body, My Choice song challenge has got people talking

Showing a great level of confidence that belied her age, the kid danced with funny facial expressions

Many TikTok users who reacted to her video said that she is very cute and on her path to becoming a star

A TikTok video of a mother and her kid jumping on a popular TikTok challenge has stirred massive reactions online.

While My Body, My Choice by Naika played in their family's car, the kid with funny expressions written over her face danced.

The kid expressed funny faces as she danced behind her mother. Photo source: TikTok/@j_unique98

Smart kid and mother dance in car

At a point, the mother had to stop her act to look at the daughter behind her, who was taking the whole thing "too serious".

The way the kid performed to the song shows that was definitely not her first time in front of a camera and she must have rehearsed well.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1700 comments with more than 48,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Rude_heart said:

"She's so adorable and have the looks. love the facial expressions."

Staygoodrenz said:

"It's her attitude for me."

MimiKay said:

"Girl move out the way so I can see that cute dance. she's so adorable."

ARY said:

"This is how we know u have the music video on repeat everyday."

Gods daughter Loulou said:

"Save me a seat when little lady makes it to the big stage. ADORABLE."

estherodarquaye0 said:

"When you make your kids have so much self confidence, they grow up to be no nonsense kind of person. Self confidence in full force."

