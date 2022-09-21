Cardi B celebrated that she has been married to Offset for half of a decade and let fans know what she could be missing in their partnership

The American rapper couple has had its fair share of trials and tribulations, and Cardi B has a reason to celebrate big

Fans of Cardi reacted to the rapper's plans on how she will celebrate the years of marriage to Offset

Cardi B and Offset have been together for years, and the couple never had a wedding. The Bodak Yellow rapper reminded everyone that she did not have a formal occasion for their union and now wants to do something about it.

Cardi B shared the good news that she's been married to offset 45 years and that she now wants a wedding. Image: Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur/Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B showed signs that she was ready to have the official event confirming her as a married woman. Some internet trolls reminded Cardi B of what Offset has been up to during their marriage.

Cardi B hints at wedding after 5 years of marriage

Cardi B had split reactions when she celebrated five years of marriage to Offset but says she is yet to have a wedding. Cardi hinted at being ready for a white wedding with Offset.

Fans of the rapper encouraged Cardi to have the wedding and even said it was a good lesson. Others decided to remind her about Offset's frequent infidelity.

@TheBestDii commented:

"So sweet."

@Mr_Kialez commented:

"Marriage before wedding! I’m taking notes."

@sorurenz commented:

"Five years getting cheated on."

@AugustStylist commented:

"Cardi B ..say what?'"

@thisTlale commented:

"I actually get this. Settle into being married, save up properly, then have the wedding of your dreams."

@pengfineboy commented:

"More like renewal of vows in my own culture. "

@OvOTP_ commented:

"He’s still gon cheat , ring or not."

Source: Briefly News