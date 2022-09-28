Lady Zamar showed pictures of herself out on the town for what netizens assumed was a romantic outing judging from the setting

The musician looked happy sitting in a restaurant, and she was feeling confident as she wrote a caption praising herself

Fans on Zamar were in agreement as they flooded the comment section with endless compliments despite naysayers

Lady Zamar shared a picture of herself having fun and saw a split reaction from netizens. Many assumed that she was out on a date with someone.

Lady Zamar was excited as she showed off a bouquet of flowers that she received on what looked like a date. Image: Instagram/@lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar's comments were flooded as peeps went wild in the comments. Fans of Lady Zamar paid no attention to negative peoples and focused on their fave.

Lady Zamar showered with compliments while on date

Lady Zamar looked like she was having fun, as she had a night out in a post. The singer can be seen holding a huge bouquet and smiling at the camera. Zamar captioned the photo "a gorgeous gorgeous girl" and her fans could not agree more.

Some tried to bring up Sjava to defend him against allegations of sexual assault that the songstress laid against him. Fans ignored them as they focused on Zamar's moment.

@Duduzile10mth commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous, that pretty smile."

@Rea_Ntsopha commented:

"You are beautiful."

@Lethu_Gumed commented:

"Yes you are."

@Simphiw67000304 commented:

"Eish wena mara, u are absolutely beautiful my favorite."

@ThabaniThaddeus commented:

"I detect no lies in this statement your highness."

