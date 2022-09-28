Enhle Mbali left South Africans amazed by her look when she graced a red carpet for her show Blood Psalm

The actress was the talk of the town because of the beauty that she had on full display for all to see

Netizens raved about Enhle as they complimented her on serving face and body for the event

Enhle Mbali's beauty never ceases to amaze South Africans as sh recently showed off one of her best outfits on a red carpet. The South African beauty was showered with compliments when she showed up Blood Psalm's premier.

Enhle Mbali earned herself a lot of praise after arriving at a red carpet event looking absolutely breathtaking. Image Instagram/@enhlembali_.

Enhle's red carpet ensemble reminded some netizens that she was Black Coffee's ex. Netizens hand some words directed at the DJ for losing the actress after seeing how great she looks.

Enhle Mbali impresses with red carpet outfit

Enhle Mbali impressed one online user, @__kate__d, who praised her look for the blood songs Showmax red carpet event. The actress looked stunning in a brown two-piece with a statement necklace to match.

Many were filled with compliments for her outfit, which were described as looking classy and effortless. Enhle gave fans a closer look on Instagram.

@leboclive_ commented:

"What a queen."

@GrandPaCannabis commented:

"She's so pretty."

@MissLesegoS commented:

"So effortless."

@YemyemJr commented:

"A lady with class."

@KhotsoKamolane commented:

"I love Coffee a lot but he fumbled a good one here!"

Enhle Mbali opens up about healing journey after failed marriage, SA reacts

Briefly News previously reported that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa bared it all about leaving Black Coffee. The actress and the international DJ made headlines when they had a messy breakup.

In a Kaya 959 interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, the stunner admitted she went to a mental institution to cope. Enhle described how hard it was to split from Black Coffee.

TshisaLIVE reports that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared that the separation felt like "death". She reflected on how she cried over the work and fights she put in to make their relationship work.

