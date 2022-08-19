Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her heartbreaking split from international music producer Black Coffee and her healing journey

During her interview on Kaya FM, the actress revealed that her healing journey began on the day she checked herself into a mental institution

The businesswoman revealed that she mourned the end of her marriage like she was mourning "a death" and also spoke highly about her achievements

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her healing journey after her breakup with Black Coffee. The actress and the world-renowned DJ made headlines for all the wrong reasons when they split.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has opened up about her healing journey after her split from Black Coffee. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

In a candid interview on Kaya 959 with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka, the stunner shared that she even checked herself into a mental institution after she and her baby daddy went their separate ways.

TshisaLIVE reports that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa shared that she likened her failed marriage to "death". She expressed that she mourned all the work and fights she put in to make their relationship work.

The businesswoman shared that her healing journey began on the day she met her psychologist. During the interview, she also spoke highly about her own achievements.

Kaya 959 listeners took to the radio stations comment section on YouTube to share their thoughts on Enhle's interview.

Vumelani commented:

"I love the fact that Enhle doesn’t downplay her achievements and is really one of those talents you can’t just box into a specific category. I love me an all rounder. Huge huge fan."

Melo Modiba said:

"Out of all Enhle spoke about today I think that choosing to title the video about her checking into a mental institution is just wrong and demeaning in many ways to her journey of great success and overcoming. Beyonce, Vogue, her acting, motherhood etc, you had many choices. Please choose kindly next time."

Wendy Mbelwa wrote:

"We don't hear enough of our people's accomplishments, well done to Enhle."

mokhele moletsane commented:

"I love this woman... I love how much she has out grown the hurt I mean you can tell she's healed, at peace and GLOWING."

Saam Sokolo with Mpho Maupa added:

"This is so refreshing. I love this new Enhle. She is walking in her power."

