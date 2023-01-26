Lira has taken to her timeline to give Mzansi an update on her health after she suffered a stroke while touring in 2022

The songstress was in Germany for a performance when she suddenly fell ill and had to rush back to Mzansi for medical attention

Taking to Instagram for the first time this year, the singer shared that she's well and alive but her speech is healing very slow

Lira posted for the first time on her timeline in 2023. The singer gave her supporters an update on her health since she suffered a stroke in 2022.

Lira gave Mzansi an update on her health. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

The songstress has been in recovery mode since she suffered a stroke in Germany in April 2022. She travelled to the country for a performance when she suddenly felt sick, reports Drum.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a stunning clip of herself while on holiday. She shared that her speech is healing very slowly, but was thankful for being alive and well.

"I'm doing the best I can to remain sane," she said.

Mzansi celebs wish Lira a speedy recovery after suffering stroke

South African entertainers took to Lira's comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. Some said they can't wait for her to fully recover so she can sing again.

kellykhumaloza wrote:

"We will continue so stand firm in prayer for you."

nhlanhla_mafu said:

"Sending you so much love my butternut and lots of hugs and God's healing."

somizi commented:

"Listen, the day you come back on stage, hell is going to freeze."

maneodee wrote:

"One step at a time, sis. Slow means movement. Movement means progress. You'll get there. I thank God for your life."

leannemanas said:

"Sending so much love, Lira!! You will get there! Enjoy that beautiful peaceful surrounding."

gileve added:

"Thank God for your progress. You total recovery is here in Jesus name."

