Radio legend, Mark Pilgrim, has announced that he is back in the hospital after he was recently discharged following many medical procedures

Pilgrim is battling stage 4 cancer, and he has since updated his followers on Twitter that he is fighting hard to defeat the disease

Many Mzansi peeps and celebrities, including Black Coffee, flocked to his comments section to send prayers

Mark Pilgrim has updated his social media followers on his health situation. The radio personality revealed that he is back in the hospital for another medical procedure.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June 2022 and was recently released from the hospital after a 64-day stay.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, January 24, Mark announced that he returned to the hospital. He captioned his picture post as follows:

"Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from my abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever."

Mzansi celebs and peeps send prayers to Mark Pilgrim

Many celebrities, including Black Coffee, were spotted in the comments encouraging the radio legend to keep fighting even if the road to recovery is difficult.

@RealBlackCoffee wrote::

"You got this Mark"

@MugaluNathan said:

"I declare healing and Restoration upon your Life. May God's Grace overflow over you."

@PearlModiadie shared:

"Keep fighting Mark! Sending you love."

@vanillablaq posted:

"Sending strength, love, and healing to you ❤️❤️❤️ We speak more life over you ✨️"

@BevArtist2 replied:

"You are loved by even strangers like me Mark. Let this knowledge give you strength to make your recovery easier ❤"

@TheRealNengwi commented:

"I'm not gonna lie and say this doesn't break my heart because it does. I am also not gonna lie and say it is not inspiring because it is. I've given up in situations that will never be even an inch as challenging yet here you are, with smiles. In Setswana Mark: Modimo k'oo"

@robertmarawa also wrote:

You've inspired us on the airwaves for so many years but this life journey you have so openly allowed us to be a part of has bravery and a love for life written all over it!! Here's to life and recovery Mark!!"

@wandabaloyi reacted:

"Sending you all the love and strength you need right now. You’re an inspiration ❤️❤️"

@HlanguBaba added:

"Keep fighting my brother ✊ Your positive approach is an important step towards recovery #DontStopBelieving"

