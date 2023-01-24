Amanda Black has shared her thoughts on the recently released movie, Avatar 2: TheWay of Water

The award-winning singer and songwriter said the film's storyline relates to black people

Fans said they are now curious to watch the trending film after the Let It Go hitmaker's recommendation

Amanda Black has shared an interesting movie recommendation for her followers. The star said she related to the movie.

Amanda Black has urged her followers to watch 'Avatar 2: The Way of Water'. Image: @amandablacksa

The singer took to her Twitter page to encourage her fans to watch the 2022 American epic science fiction film, Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

Amanda Black said the film's storyline is about black people despite the fact that it was being portrayed by white people. She wrote:

"Please watch Avatar 2. All these stories are about us. Never mind who portrays them."

Fans react to Amanda Black's post

Amanda Black's post had many fans dishing their thoughts on the film and storyline. Many promised to watch it as soon as they get the time.

@Grimm_10 said:

"I will wait for it ku Disney+, not about to go spend 3 hours watching blue people no matter how great of a movie it seems to be."

@SboNondaba wrote:

"As soon as I get a bootleg version, I'm not giving my money to pink devils if I can help it."

@CYL3R187 commented:

"Once you know the hidden truth in some of these movies, you'll never see them the same. Black Panther is also another perfect example ‍♂️."

@OmniPhiwe added:

"Pandora is us, someone's not from earth. Kodwa my earthlings called me names."

