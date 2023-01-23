Thando Thabethe's photo with American star Trey Songz has some Mzansi peeps making serious speculations

Peeps said the star looks unwell, noting that she might be having some health complications as facial expressions seem weird

The theories come after the TV and Radio personality announced that she was hospitalised at the beginning of 2023

Thando Thabethe's health has Mzansi worried after a recent photo of her posing with international megastar Trey Songz went viral.

Thando Thebethe has dropped a picture with Trey Songz. Image: @thando_thabethe/Instagram and Scott Dudelson

Source: UGC

According to TshisaLIVE, Thando attended Beyoncé's private concert in Dubai and it seems like Thabethe had an amazing time. She raved about her amazing experience, thanks to Queen B's invite-only epic night.

Curious about Thando's front-row seat fun, numerous snaps of the star were reshared by Mzansi on the internet. The one pic showing Thando rubbing shoulders with Trey was reposted by @PopPulseSA.

Mzansi concerned about Thando Thabethe's health

People speculated about Thando's health after seeing the viral image, noting that she does not look like her bubbly and happy self in the picture with the American popstar.

@BontlePhora said:

"She was in the hospital a little bit before she left for Dubai. I think she might still be recovering and also long distance flight travel can be a lot on the body especially if you're still recovering from something serious."

@urifhe posted:

"Why is her face and body so different though?"

@KINGKGGG replied:

"Thando doesn't look well though."

@Fibi_Masike commented:

"She looks tired. Anyway goooo Thando"

@Ntsiko13 reacted:

"Thando akabukeki eright yazi "

@SizweMthethwa_ wrote:

"Nah the face colour and body are different, why so?"

@_Hloni2 also said:

"She looks sick or ke photoshop gone bad?"

@Dontre191397721 added:

"Does Thando look okay though? She certainly doesn't look like her happy and glowing self I could be wrong "

Thando Thabethe reveals she’s feeling better after hospitalisation announcement, Mzansi relieved

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Thando Thabethe announced that her health has improved.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2022, the actress announced via Twitter that she was hospitalised but did not specify what illness she is suffering from.

A day after fans were worried sick about her, Thabethe wrote another post on the microblogging app, updating her fans on her health since getting hospitalised. The Housekeepers actress said she got much better, thanks to her followers' prayers.

Source: Briefly News