Thando Thabethe recently announced that she was admitted to the hospital, but did not specify the nature of her illness

Concerned fans of the 947 radio host flooded her social media accounts with "speedy recovery" messages

Thando reacted to the positivity shown by Mzansi towards her by sharing a health update, saying her sickness is manageable

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Thando Thabethe may not be out of the hospital, but she announced that her health has improved.

Thando Thabethe says she's grateful for Mzansi's prayers after announcing she's sick. Image: @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, January 11, 2022, the actress announced via Twitter that she was hospitalised but did not specify what illness she is suffering from. She penned:

"I’m in hospital …tryna get better to be back ❤️❤️‍"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A day after fans were worried sick about her, Thabethe wrote another post on the microblogging app, updating her fans on her health since getting hospitalised. The Housekeepers actress said she got much better, thanks to her followers' prayers.

"Thank you so much for all the well wishes ❤️…feeling better already "

Reacting to Thando's health update, peeps said they are relieved that she is feeling better, but want her to be completely healed.

@taflo_bee said:

"You're welcome babe ❤️❤️"

@vhoni_henny shared:

"Speedy recovery Thando ❤️"

@ramadwa_samuel posted:

"Get well Thando."

@eric_ratshili added:

"I was heartbroken after finding out you are in hospital "

Metro FM's DJ Sabby announces he's having health complications

According to TshisaLIVE, Metro FM DJ's health took a turn. DJ Sabby shared on his Twitter account that he was feeling under the weather.

"Goood morning. My health took a left turn after my show yesterday. The doctor has advised me to take today off. Won't be on air today, but God willingly, I should be back tomorrow "

Luckily, on Friday, January 13, The Bridge with DJ Sabby host returned to work. He shared the following post on Twitter:

L’vovo shares first video in 2023 after suffering from a stroke

In other stories, Briefly News reported that L'vovo has returned to his normal life after being hospitalised for a stroke.

Many people were worried when news headlines about the musician suffering from the illness trended shortly after Mampitsha's death.

Soon after getting discharged from the hospital, a clip of L'vovo having fun with a group of women on New Year's Day was shared by Twitter user @pmafrica. In the video, the musician appeared to be in good spirits as he bopped his head to the music playing and hyping up the ladies who were seen dancing and singing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News