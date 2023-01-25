A young boy's good deed touched many people's hearts on social media and people praised him for his kindness

He stepped in to buy a needy woman some essentials at the grocery store, so she could have a proper meal

Mzansi people on Facebook were deeply moved and emotional about his charitable act in the comments section

A young boy helps out an old woman. Image: Charlotte Coetzee

Source: Facebook

A boy named Chris-Tiaan restored South Africa's belief in humanity when he used his pocket money to buy some groceries for a woman low on cash.

The picture that was taken while he performed his good deed was posted on Facebook by Charlotte Coetzee who explained what happened at the Checkers retail store. She said:

"Chris-Tiaan has just stolen my heart all over again. We were in Checkers getting a few things for his return to school this week. There was an older lady looking at some meaty bones (more bones than meat)."

Charlotte went on to say that the lady put back the pack of meaty bones on the shelf after she saw the price, and Chris-Tiaan asked the lady to follow them to the Deli section.

"He took a grilled chicken, 12 bread rolls and 2L cold drink. I kept quiet and wanted to see what he plans to do. He then took 36 eggs and also gave that to her. He then opened his wallet with his pocket money and told the lady at till point that he will pay for the items. He also took 1L of his own yoghurt from our trolley and gave it to her telling her that she and her family should enjoy their meal.

When Charlotte asked Chris-Tiaan why he helped her, he said the woman deserved "deserves more than just bones" and he was lucky to have food daily.

Apparently, the young man is doing some environmental work by planting trees to save the planet.

A boy helps a needy lady by paying for groceries. Image: Charlotte Coetzee

Source: Facebook

Mzansi comments about the boy's charitable deed

Mechelle Kotze said:

"Beautiful Charlotte that little guy is going places, awesome, beautiful you can be proud.❤️"

Siyabulela Mente posted:

"May God bless him. He deserves a hug. Will you please tell him that he is the best guy? We all love him."

Angelica Dessipris mentioned:

"She isn't looking so happy, can't help noticing lol. Well done young lad a leader on the way up."

Herman Mphela commented:

"Just followed his Page, he's a special child."

Landiwe Masondo asked:

"So why taking pics?! Jesus. Did you even ask the lady to post this picture? Young man did well bless him."

Cornea Eksteen wrote:

"It is the young generation who will save our country and bring healing. You may feel very proud mom!"

MaDlabazane Mbense added:

"This boy has been taught very well, I salute you, young man."

Ethel Montshiwa commented:

"It is so emotional. God bless this young boy. This is the South Africa that we want."

