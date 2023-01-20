The life of a young boy, Rishawn, after singing Jermaine Edwards' Beautiful Day, has changed so much with his new fame

In a recent video, the boy could be seen enjoying the luxury of a swimming pool as he put up beautiful smiles

Many people who reacted to his recent clip on TikTok said that God indeed remembered him for good

The teenager, Rishawn, whose life totally changed after his singing video recorded when he was a kid surfaced online is now living a good life.

In a video shared by @kingston11antics, the boy enjoyed the coolness of a swimming pool as he played in it.

Rishawn was spotted swimming following his new fame. Photo source: TikTok/@kingston11antics

New life for Beautiful Day boy

The new star was all smiles, happy that life has given him an opportunity to realise his potential as a musician.

Days ago, it was reported that the original owner of the song Beautiful Day reached out to him for a remix and the boy signed a record deal.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 23,000 likes.

See reactions below:

Kish_kish said:

"Boy no matter how u struggling an think God forget you one day he will call ur day."

Cadejah said:

"He is so handsome and humble lord bless him and protect him from his enemy."

kaliciaalicia said:

"Then nuh outa Marriott this? How unuh stay so mon."

Real Paddy said:

"This has motivated me. I will never quit."

Naa said:

"I have to start working on my voice."

Juicingkla256 said:

"God said YES and no one can say No."

Mckenzie65 said:

"So a real beautiful day is with him. Handsome and Hamble boy."

Little girl sang Rema's Beamer song

Meanwhile, Nigeria's leading news site Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian kid amazed many people online as she sang Rema's Beamer song word for word with her sweet voice in a video.

With facial expressions that showed she was confident about her ability to perform the song well, many people were taken by the kid's voice.

Hundreds of TikTok users stated that the kid is cute and intelligent at the same time. Some tagged Don Jazzy, saying the child would be resourceful if she is signed.

Source: Legit.ng