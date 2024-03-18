A TikTok video showcased the beauty of lobola celebrations that brought together two families

The day was filled with mouthwatering food, vibrant dancing and singing, and gifts from uncles

Viewers swooned over the makoti's stunning traditional outfit and wished her well on her new chapter

A video of lobola celebrations warmed South Africans' hearts. Image: @isindebele_culture

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman's lobola day grabbed the spotlight on TikTok. It captivated netizens with its cultural richness and festive atmosphere.

2 Mzansi families negotiate lobola

Two families are seen gathering to celebrate the union of their loved ones. The video posted by @isindebele_culture shows uncles arriving at the gate, women cooking food, and the makoti rocking a traditional outfit.

Traditional ceremony spreads on TikTok

The footage of the traditional ceremony also clocked 137,000 views and hundreds of comments and shares on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wowed by SA culture

The love was contagious and got netizens desiring to get married. Many were wowed by the cultural heritage on display and the beautiful makoti.

Read a few comments below:

@Atownkosi said:

"These videos make me realize that I'm a frog waiting for Prince Charming."

@Gabz961 posted:

"I love how South Africans embrace their culture."

@marthaKanga asked:

"What's the name of this song I'm Kenyan? I love this song."

@Obsidian_Pearl shared:

"Makes me sad that I'll have to leave my parents' house one day. ♥️♥️ I cry thinking about it."

@Mseee mentioned:

"Congratulations makoti love is beautiful."

@halwa972 wrote:

"FYP enough now. My FYP wants me to get a man asap agrh."

@conny B commented:

"My wish. This is so beautiful."

@MaMlambo added:

"Nokuthula my girl is not a girl but a woman. ❤️❤️"

@Chilufya shared:

"I am getting married in 5 weeks. I am so scared and happy but this song must play on my chilanga mulilo. ☺️"

Venda makoti shows lobola day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that one woman just dropped the mic on social media by giving us a sneak peek into the world of lobola negotiations.

This fearless lady posted a TikTok video showing an inkling of the negotiation process. The footage showed the exchange of gifts to the uncles identifying their bride among maidens covered with blankets.

Source: Briefly News