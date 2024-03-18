Lobola Day Celebrations Unveiled in Mzansi Woman’s TikTok Video: “Love Is Beautiful”
A Mzansi woman's lobola day grabbed the spotlight on TikTok. It captivated netizens with its cultural richness and festive atmosphere.
2 Mzansi families negotiate lobola
Two families are seen gathering to celebrate the union of their loved ones. The video posted by @isindebele_culture shows uncles arriving at the gate, women cooking food, and the makoti rocking a traditional outfit.
Traditional ceremony spreads on TikTok
The footage of the traditional ceremony also clocked 137,000 views and hundreds of comments and shares on the platform.
Watch the video below:
Netizens wowed by SA culture
The love was contagious and got netizens desiring to get married. Many were wowed by the cultural heritage on display and the beautiful makoti.
Read a few comments below:
@Atownkosi said:
"These videos make me realize that I'm a frog waiting for Prince Charming."
@Gabz961 posted:
"I love how South Africans embrace their culture."
@marthaKanga asked:
"What's the name of this song I'm Kenyan? I love this song."
@Obsidian_Pearl shared:
"Makes me sad that I'll have to leave my parents' house one day. ♥️♥️ I cry thinking about it."
@Mseee mentioned:
"Congratulations makoti love is beautiful."
@halwa972 wrote:
"FYP enough now. My FYP wants me to get a man asap agrh."
@conny B commented:
"My wish. This is so beautiful."
@MaMlambo added:
"Nokuthula my girl is not a girl but a woman. ❤️❤️"
@Chilufya shared:
"I am getting married in 5 weeks. I am so scared and happy but this song must play on my chilanga mulilo. ☺️"
Source: Briefly News