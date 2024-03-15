High schoolers stunned Mzansi with their heavenly voices as they belted out a Zulu song in a viral TikTok video

The harmonious performance showcased the raw talent of the young singers and earned them praise

The clip garnered over 6 million views and captured the hearts of viewers on the social media platform

High schoolers beautifully sang a Zulu song in a viral TikTok video. Image: @gifted_musical

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video featuring a group of high school pupils belting out a Zulu song became a viral sensation.

Singing video gains online popularity

With over 6 million views and counting, the performance posted by @gifted_musical has catapulted the talented teens into the spotlight.

The harmonies and passionate delivery blew fans away. They showered the young singers in the classroom with praise and admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Call for recognition

The buzz around this video hasn't just been about the incredible vocal display. It's also started a conversation about the importance of recognising and celebrating young talent.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users praise teens' vocal abilities

Many viewers called for the high schoolers to be given the flowers they deserve for their exceptional musical abilities.

See some comments below:

@lil_emjay asked:

"Can you translate the lyrics?"

@Marlin.j wrote:

"Ninga worry u Chris brown uzonithatha."

@Skimdeck mentioned:

"Here before a pop star rips off the melody and makes millions."

@Sira said:

"I can imagine Kanye sampling this."

@Browneyez posted:

"No one is talking about the background humming."

@Splack typed:

"Sounds like this could be a soundtrack for Wakanda."

@K.A.Tatum shared:

"This made my whole body tingle."

@Mkhont'bukhali added:

"For those who are interested, the original song is by Zwide- WeNhliziyo Yami. It is a Maskadi song."

@simpheezy said:

"Harmony! Dynamics! Timing! This is an arrangement okay."

2 Mzansi girls slay opera song in TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video featuring two young girls with exceptionally beautiful voices has taken the internet by storm.

The talented duo flawlessly sang an opera piece, effortlessly hitting the riff and running like seasoned professionals. People were also impressed with how they slayed the song while comfortably sitting behind their school desks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News