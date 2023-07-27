A young girl's exceptional singing talent has captivated Mzansi, mesmerising audiences

A TikTok video showcasing her raw and soulful voice has quickly gone viral, and netizens love her natural talent.

This rising star is destined for a remarkable musical journey as her soulful voice attracts millions

A young Eastern Cape girl with a raw singing talent blows Mzansi peeps away. Images: @Zee_Dyasi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young girl from Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her extraordinary gift of singing.

TikTok video of young girl singing trends

Her singing coach TikTok user @Zee_Dyasi shared a video of her talent on her account. Through the the post this budding musical prodigy is leaving audiences touched by her raw, unfiltered talent.

The young songstress talent is being praised by her coach who captioned the post:

"I was honestly blessed I had to take a video. Her name is Siyolise she is 16 years old she stays in Port Alfred in Eastern Cape. I am her vocal coach over here in Port Alfred and I can’t wait to see her on big stages one day."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds young girl for her amazing vocals

People from across the country undoubtedly believe her future is bright. Mzansi applauded the young girl for being able to share her talent with others.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Lwanele Shamase. said:

"Female version of Lloyiso her voice is so clean and healing may she be recognised"

@Cheryl Porter | Vocal Coach commented:

"Sing sweet angel, SING!!!!."

@Rickey Beyi said:

"Raw talent ! Her voice is healing."

@LETHABO commented:

"oh my baby…SHE WILL BE A BIG DEAL ONE DAY!"

@B said:

"Her control"

