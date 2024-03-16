A young girl was a viral hit after showing off her amazing singing ability in a video spotlighting her voice

In the TikTok clip, the young child was singing as her schoolmates gathered around her, mesmerised by her song

People were amazed by the video on TikTok, and people were blown away by how good she sounded

A young girl in a school uniform took the internet by storm. The video of the girl singing received more than 400,000 likes.

Netizens were amazed by the talented child who racked up 4.9 million views. The video was flooded with comments from people who could not get over how good she sounded.

Schoolgirl impresses with singing voice

A young girl in a TikTok video by @travis.mdi.iii flexed her beautiful voice. Many people were amazed by the child identified as Palesa. Watch the video of her singing below:

South Africa raves about singing pupil

Online users applauded the young girl's vocal technique. Peeps also compared her to another viral student, Naledi, who impressed Chris Brown.

ෆJ∅y♡J∅y❥Mpîl∅zã said:

"Much love for Palesa."

Thorisho Letsoalo criticised:

"Lovely voice, but the emotion of the song doesn't match her actions."

kadimo was impressed:

"Can you please give Palesa a cup."

just Calybe,for sure, remarked:

"Ohh, Naledi is mumbling somebody check up on her."

celebrity_flani bragged"

"South Africans are really blessed with a voice, I swear."

africa unite gushed:

"Her voice sounds like she has some musical instruments inside of her! Very melodious! Beautiful."

abelmaseko joked:

"50c is coming girl."

16-year-old Mzansi girl goes viral

Briefly News previously reported that this 16-year-old South African schoolgirl brought many people to tears after watching a TikTok video of her singing.

Music is a universal language, and it unites people from all walks of life while evoking emotion. This is precisely why this young woman's angelic voice has gone viral.

TikTok user @zeedyasi310 shared a video of a young girl in school uniform singing Leona Lewis's I Got You.

Her name is Siyolise, she is 16 years old, and she lives in Port Alfred in Eastern Cape.

