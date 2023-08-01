This young schoolgirl has wild social media with her angelic voice talking millions of views

TikTok user @zeedyasi310, the young girl's voice coach, shared a video of her singing

People flocked to the comment section, praying that this young girl gets noticed at her Talent is undeniable

This 16-year-old South African schoolgirl brought many people to tears after watching a TikTok video of her singing.

This young woman is super talented, and her voice has gone viral on social media. Image: TikTok / @zeedyasi310

Music is a language that is universal. It unites people from all walks of life and evokes emotion in people who see me motionless. this young woman's angelic voice has gone viral.

16-year-old South African school girl’s angelic voice goes TikTok viral

TikTok user @zeedyasi310 Shared a video of a young girl in school uniform singing Leona Lewis’s I Got You.

Her name is Siyolise, she is 16 years old she stays in Port Alfred in Eastern Cape.

Take a look at this insanely talented young lady:

Mzansi people shed tears over the moving video, praying her talent gets noticed

People flocked to the comment section, praying that this young girl's insane talent gets noticed. Many admitted that the girl's voice had them shedding tears.

Read some of the heartwarming comments below:

Lwanele Shamase✅ got emotional:

“Female version of Lloyiso❤️❤️ her voice is so clean❤️ and healing ❤️, may she be recognised❤️”

Rickey Beyi clapped:

“Raw talent ! Her voice is healing ”

Slindile Slindile prayed:

“Your doors are open now, baby, in Jesus' name ”

Kwaito40 knows she is going places:

“She's good, and big stages are waiting for you, girl. You go show them judges ”

Danone595 was wowed:

“Voice control is on another level, marmie❤️”

