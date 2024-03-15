A viral TikTok video captures a heartwarming moment between a franny and her adorable pet dog

She shared her ice lolly with her furry companion, and her sweet gestured melted the hearts across Mzansi

The clip also started a lively debate in the comments section about the boundaries pet owners set for their animals

A granny was recorded having a heartwarming moment with her pet dog. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @miss.lanni/TikTok

Source: UGC

You never know what adorable moments you'll stumble upon while scrolling on TikTok. Take, for instance, a video that's been making waves, featuring a gogo sharing her ice lolly with her beloved pet dog.

Granny gives dog a cold treat

She took a bite of the cold treat and the gave the fluffy dog a taste. The endearing moment was captured in a TikTok video posted by @miss.lanni.

TikTok video touches animal lovers

Many viewers swooned over the heartwarming bond between the granny and pup. Animal lovers appreciated how the elderly woman fed the animal with care and tenderness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens discuss dog hygiene

As the video gained traction, so did the conversation in the comments section. Several people raised concerns about hygiene.

Read a few comments below:

@Aaliyah-Kukhanya said:

"I found my people. This is how I be eating with my baby dog."

@pununum stated:

"I’m glad I’m not the only one who does this. ❤️"

@Lerato.M wrote:

"Clean, well taken care of pets have cleaner mouths than many humans trust me. So sweet."

@user7065953211511 shared:

"The fact that I don’t share anything with anyone but with my dogs, we sleep in one bed and share a kiss. "

@mabatho_mtshali1 posted:

"My gran used to do this with our dog. "

@jacobsons35 typed:

"Gogo is going to get worms. "

@AyandaSambo7 joked:

"Gogo mara guys. Umuntu was so strict but look at her now. "

@Mabusi5547 added:

"I love dogs but leyo. Soze."

Woman force feeds gog in TikTok video

Recently, Briefly News reported that one woman was captured in a TikTok video hilariously feeding her dog. She said the rules are clear in her house, everyone must finish their food.

The woman wrapped the dog with a sheet, placed its food in front of it and continued to feed it with her hands. She can be seen opening the dog's mouth to see if it has swallowed yet.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News