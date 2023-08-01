A woman's daughter was supposed to give her dog food, but she instead ate the food in front of it

Netizens were splitting sides over how the dog could not fully enjoy its meal and waited for its owner to feed it

A dog behaviourist told Briefly News that behaviour like this is heartbreaking and has adverse effects on the dog

South Africans were busting over a video of a young girl eating leftover food meant for the dog. Image: @nthabijane

A young girl sent to feed the dog leftovers munched on the food before dishing it out to her dog.

The girl's antics had Mzansi rolling in laughter at how the dog was watching her eat its meal.

Young girl eats leftover food she was supposed to feed the dog with

The video was posted by @nthabijane and went viral, clocking in at 1.6 million views.

The woman shared how her dog, Bobby, was supposed to be fed by her daughter, who fed herself with Bobby's food. The woman's caption provided a hilarious commentary on what happened afterwards.

"Bobby doesn't eat now because of my daughter."

Dog specialist tells Briefly News the impact of this kind of behaviour

Dog behaviourist Sabrina Taaljard told Briefly News that this behaviour towards the dog is heartbreaking. This is because dogs can tell whether we're being kind or cruel.

"It's wrong to tease dogs. It causes a lot of frustration and can lead to destructive behaviour and a lack of control in stressful situations, which tend to result in dog attacks and bitings. In such an environment, they can also not practice natural behaviours."

Watch the video here:

South Africans jokingly imagine what dog is thinking in video

Netizens were busting over how the dog reacted and imagined what the dog was saying.

Eugenebulere said:

" Bobby was like 'Who's the dog here?'"

Kgaugelochaks commented:

" She's like 'You see, Bobby? No poison. You can trust me.'"

Tumishi took shots at Uber Eats drivers who eat customers' food.

"Imagine the Uber Eats driver taking a bite of your burger before handing it over."

T the perfectionist added:

"It's how Bobby keeps pointing her to the bowl with his head that gets me."

Roro chipped in:

"Bobby is also confused also."

