This woman treats her pit bull as if it were a member of the royal family and she is its servant

TikTok user @reignstormpit showed how she pampers her dog every morning in a video

While most people love the way this woman treats her animal farm and claim the dog live a better life than they do

Pitbulls are not everyone's favourite dog breed, but this woman loves hers. sharing her dog's lush morning routine on social media, the woman had people tripping in the comment section.

This fur mom showed how she pampers her dog every morning in a video, and people loved it. Image: TikTok user @reignstormpit

To some people, their dogs are their babies, and to this woman, that is definitely true. It might seem wrong to you, but there is close to nothing these people would not do for their fur babies.

TikTok video woman moisturises her pit bull before giving it a breakfast fit for royalty

TikTok user @reignstormpit shared a video showing her pit bull's lush morning routine. It starts off with brushing its teeth, then moisturising the dog with two different types of moisturising lotions, a little brush and then off to eat a delicious breakfast.

The breakfast consists of pancakes, eggs, chicken and all the garnishes. Take a look at the video below:

Social media users cannot believe they are claiming this dog lives a better life than they do

The comment section was quickly filled with people in disbelief at the life that this dog lives. Some want to be this dog in their next life.

Read some of the comments below:

Th3yheart_.babyj joked:

“These dogs be eating better than me.”

Hermes the blue is a fan:

“The way pit bulls look at you always melts my heart adorable baby, btw.”

Kay Kantrell is a fan:

“He's soo handsome . You can tell he is well taken care of.”

Lo Rider was shocked:

“I thought my mom loved me…welp, must show her this now!”

CeddyBaby416 was impressed:

“This is amazing to see, seriously! Much respect ✊”

