A guy took to Twitter to vent about his neighbour's pit bull that s giving him chest pains

Twitter user @Vongani_B shared pics showing the dog standing on the wall that looks into his garden

The man told Briefly News that he has kids and reported the matter to the necessary bodies and authorities

The pit bull saga continues in Mzansi, and one man feels hella unsafe because his neighbour's pit bull could comfortably get up on his wall.

Twitter user @Vongani_B shared pics showing the dog standing on the wall that looks into his garden. Image: Twitter / @Vongani_B

Source: Twitter

People have become very wary about having pit bulls as pets, especially in complexes and estates. Rules and regulations, even with authorities, have become very strict.

Mzansi man shares fear of neighbours pit bull on Twitter

Twitter user @Vongani_B shared a few pictures showing a large white pit bull standing on the wall that separates his and his neighbour's gardens. The man made it clear that the fact that this dog could get onto the top of the wall made him very uncomfortable.

Take a look:

“This is my neighbour's pit bull standing by my wall. I don't feel safe anymore.”

Terrified man shares how he's dealt with the matter

Briefly News managed to chat with the man to see what action he had taken. This is what he said:

“I stay in a complex and my unit is 21. So there is a new tenant at unit 20. They moved in on the 1st of March 2023. They have two dogs and one of them is a pit bull. The pit bull now comes to my yard. This morning it was in my yard and the tenant is not helping at all.

"I have reported this to SPCA."

Mzansi citizens tell man to get the authorities involved

Because many people fear pit bulls, the comment section is filled with peeps urging the man to take action.

Read what some had to say:

@TumeloMuteme said:

“Also, contact your local SPCA.”

@jaythulas said:

“Put razor fence on top of the wall.”

@NtwanieMapengo said:

“Yhoooo, be safe.”

@Dipuo1026 said:

“Pit bull ko complex? Is it even allowed?”

