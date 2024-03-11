A woman hilariously shared a moment on TikTok feeding her dog with her hands

The lady said that the rule in her house is that everyone must finish their food, including the dog

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding her very funny and feeling for the puppy

A woman fed her puppy with her hands. Images: @Raquel Artero/ Getty Images, @bonolo_lesa/ Instagram

One woman was captured in a TikTok video hilariously feeding a dog. She said the rules are clear in her house, everyone must finish their food.

In the clip, @bonolo_lesa wrapped the dog with a sheet, placed its food in front of it and continued to feed it with her hands. She can be seen opening the dog's mouth to see if it has swallowed yet.

The funny TikTok user stood on business, making sure that everyone, including the dog, sticks to the house rule that everyone must finish their food.

Woman feeds dog with her hands

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the video

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users laughing at her and joking saying that social workers must be called to the rescue.

Ippy Andreas❤️commented:

"Bark twice if you need help Bobby."

@Boitumelo Alizira Hlanjwa related:

"My dog only eats when I do thisit’s not abuse guys."

@badmilk_za was in stitches:

"I’ve never laughed this hard ."

@B O O H L E said:

"Hai this is a family matter ."

@tikhonabhali joked:

"The nerve...does it Not know how expensive food is ?"

@SoldierMom laughed:

"This made my day.... I'm not depressed anymore ."

@cushy800 shared:

"At least the food is still in the mouth, mine would push it out from the corner of its mouth ."

Dog mom hilariously tries to keep it warm in cold weather

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Kasi dog mom who tried to keep her fur baby warm during a cold front.

TikTok user @lebo555 shared a video showing how she tried to put a jacket on her dog to keep it warm in this cold weather, but the dog was not interested. Peeps flocked to the comment section with laughter, letting the mom know that she tried, but the dog was clearly not as cold as thought.

