A young woman showed off her hidden talent for speaking while her mouth was closed

The lady was captured in a TikTok video doing what many people could not pull off

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding her skill funny and some asking questions

A girl showed off her hidden speaking talent while her lips were shut. Images: @k_bolediii

Source: TikTok

A young lady showed off her talent, speaking with her mouth closed. She was captured in a TikTok video.

@k_bolediii uploaded the clip of her cousin's hidden talent, posing a question to her social media followers. She asked them if they also had cousins who could do what hers could.

In the clip, the young girl is sitting in bed before closing her mouth and speaking while it is shut. In a normal case, if one closes their mouth and tries to speak, no words would come out.

Therefore, they would be humming and would have to put in a lot of effort, including actions for the other person to understand them. But with the young girl, it was like she had an inner voice that spoke words clearly, though her lips were locked.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A girl speaks while her mouth is shut

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the girl's hidden talent

The video received over 300k views, with many online users amused by the hidden talent.

@Amahlechocolate_Mbatha joked:

"You can’t be kidnapped hleee tape won’t work ."

@k.a.rabo_ commented:

"Someone is really stuck in there because no wayyss,what ????"

@Azakhile wondered:

"I wonder how she found out she can do that."

@Bonganii was in disbilief:

"This is scary ."

@Rea tried it:

"Me trying to see if I can do it."

@Essex.S said:

"Her inner voice is loud."

Man impresses customers at salon with great vocals

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who showed off his stunning talent at a salon.

The clip was uploaded by @mikey2reality on TikTok. The young man can be seen standing in a barber shop while an instrumental to Kenny Lattimore's All I Do Is For You song was playing. The gent sang to it amazingly and left netizens amazed.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News