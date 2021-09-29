Master KG Reveals His Hidden Talent, Brother Man Can Drop Serious Bars

South African music producer, Master KG took to social media to reveal that he was a rapper before venturing into producing

The revelation left a lot of social media users curious about the kind of bars Master KG could drop

Many begged the music producer to share a few rhymes with them, while others used the opportunity to throw shots at other rappers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Master KG recently left his fans quite surprised when he revealed that he was a rapper before hitting it big as a music producer.

Master KG shared that he used to be a rapper. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

When a social media user gave Master KG props for achieving fame at such a young age, the Jerusalema hitmaker revealed that he once dropped bars as a rapper. He said:

“I was a rapper before I became Master KG I was Called Young KG my lines were really Hard.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The revelation caught many by surprise and some even urged Master KG to drop some bars.

@chrisexcel102 said:

“One thing I know you were better than Cassper Nyovest in my books.”

@zwely10111 said:

“How about you drop some bars now so that i can see kuri you are better than Areece.”

@lesetjathomil said:

“He was a good rapper back in the days...my role model.”

@sowoejay said:

“The way I’m still not over the fact that you’re 25!!”

@nneirow said:

“Could you just pull the hard one line for us fans my G.”

Master KG trends after dropping some heavy racks on fans

In other Master KG news, the music producer trended after giving money to his fans. Briefly News reported that the global star gave away R1 000 in cash to several fans, much to their excitement. It seems the muso was in a good mood and no one was complaining about that!

The reactions to the giveaway were hilarious as social media users did their best to get his attention so they could also get some money:

@siyamtitshana said:

“My mother says when I was about four years old I used to get super excited to see Master KG on her screen and I would scream “Ngilondoloze” around the house.”

@khondityise said: “Master KG is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.”

@sbumbura said:

“Master KG played a big role in my life even my family is nothing without him we love that... we even use our grocery money to buy his music even when we're hungry at night we just listen to Master KG's music and sleep.”

Source: Briefly.co.za