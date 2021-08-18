Money’s Up: Master KG Trends After Dropping Some Heavy Racks on Fans

South African musician Master KG has been trending on social media after he gave away some money to fans

The media personality randomly took to social media and offered to give away R1 000 to some lucky peeps

Mzansi made sure he trended online as they did their best to be noticed by the Jerusalema hitmaker

Master KG is loaded and has no issues sharing his hard-earned cash. The musician took to social media and offered to drop some money on random fans.

Master KG trended after giving away some money to fans. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The global star gave away R1 000 in cash to several fans, much to their excitement. It seems the muso was in a good mood and no one is complaining about that!

The reactions to the giveaway were hilarious as social media users did their best to get his attention so they could also get some money:

@siyamtitshana said:

“My mother says when I was about four years old I used to get super excited to see Master KG on her screen and I would scream “Ngilondoloze” around the house.”

@khondityise said:

“Master KG is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.”

@sbumbura said:

“Master KG played a big role in my life even my family is nothing without him we love that... we even use our grocery money to buy his music even when we're hungry at night we just listen to Master KG's music and sleep.”

Master KG announces launch of his record label and he’s planning on doing big things

Master KG has been trending a lot in recent days. Briefly News reported that the media personality has formed his own label and he’s ready to sign some lit artists.

Taking to social media to drop the incredible news, Master KG let peeps know that he is “officially CEO” of his very own record label. Hot off the global success of his track Jerusalema, Master KG has been making some serious money moves.

The label is called Wanitwa Mos Entertainment and it's a dream come true for Master KG. Mzansi social media users congratulated the musician and wished him luck for this huge venture.

