Master KG has made a move that has put him on a level most artists only ever dream of reaching, and he is proud

Taking to social media, Master KG announced that he has his own record label now and is planning on doing big things with it

Fans were buzzing for Master KG and let him know that they are here to support him and cannot wait to see what comes from it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African musician and record producer Master KG has done the thing! Our guy has formed his own label and he’s ready to sign some lit artists.

Master KG has made fans proud by starting his very own record label. Peeps cannot wait to see what comes from it. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to drop the incredible news, Master KG let peeps know that he is “officially CEO” of his very own record label.

The label is called Wanitwa Mos Entertainment and it's a dream come true for Master KG.

My guy, congratulations!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Master KG posted:

This is a huge step and fans are hella proud of Master KG. Peeps flooded the comment section of Master KG’s post, congratulating him on this monumental move.

@Ori_Debig_Beats hopes Master KG does good with this label:

@Keletso57759154 was proud to be Master KG’s labels fifth follower:

@SheziSello wished Master KG an abundance of success:

@Nyantu7 is a big Master KG fan:

Master KG caught living his best life in Europe

Master KG is living his best life. The man is working hard and playing hard. Master KG has seemingly mastered the art of mixing business with pleasure, reported Briefly News.

The star was out in Europe performing for his fans and is also enjoying different types of dishes the continent has to offer. The star took to social media recently to let Mzansi in on his trip in Europe.

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Twitter at the weekend and revealed that he was in France and later travelled to Spain.

Master KG wrote:

"Eating breakfast in Paris and eating dinner in Spain!! What a time to be alive."

His fans flooded his comment section with mixed reactions after his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@sizwefaithsitho said:

"Positive vibes, he deserves it."

@MapulaMokgosang commented:

"You are eating life bafanas."

@BradMan4RSA wrote:

"You deserve it, #jerusalema gave the world much happiness. Use the opportunity for good and to make a difference for others and you will be blessed with more Folded hands. Mzansi needs good role models, celebrate your success."

Source: Briefly.co.za