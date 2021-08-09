Master KG Lives It Up in Europe, Mzansi Reacts: "You Are Eating Life Bafanas"

Master KG is living it up in Europe following the success of his smash hit with singer Nomcebo Zikode

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to social media a few days ago and flexed about eating breakfast in France and dinner later in Spain

The award-winning musician's fans shared that he deserves all the blessings in his life because he worked hard to be where he is today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Master KG is living his best life. The man is working hard and playing hard. Master KG has seemingly mastered the art of mixing business with pleasure.

The star is out in Europe performing for his fans and is also enjoying different types of dishes the continent has to offer. The star took to social media recently to let Mzansi in on his trip in Europe.

Master KG is living it up in Europe. Image: @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to Twitter at the weekend and revealed that he was in France and later travelled to Spain. Master KG wrote:

"Eating Breakfast in Paris And Eating Dinner Spain!! What a time to be alive."

His fans flooded his comment section with mixed reaction after his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@sizwefaithsitho said:

"Positive vibes, he deserves it."

@MapulaMokgosang commented:

"You are eating life bafanas."

@BradMan4RSA wrote:

"You deserve it, #jerusalema gave the world much happiness. Use the opportunity for good and to make a difference for others and you will be blessed with more Folded hands. Mzanzi needs good role models, celebrate your success."

@djgodfreylaught said:

"You’re living your best life."

@mrevansgutu

"Enjoy @MasterKGsa you worked extremely hard to get this kind of exposure!!! You dersve it broeeeee."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Master KG bags SAMA, goes diamond in France

In other news, Briefly News reported that following his omission from the South African Music Awards last year, global star and Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG was finally recognised by the SAMAs and named this year's International Achievement Recognition recipient.

Master KG's fans erupted in joy after the singer received what they saw as long-overdue recognition from the SAMAs organizers. The SAMAs said in a statement to TshisaLIVE that Master KG deserved the recognition for flying Mzansi's flag high on the international stage.

The musician announced that he had just received his biggest certification yet when he was presented with the plaque confirming that Jerusalema had been certified and reached diamond status in France.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za