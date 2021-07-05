Master KG Celebrates Going Diamond in France and Bagging a SAMA

Master KG has been snubbed for a few awards before but it seems like the floodgates are opening for him

The record producer has been certified diamond in France and recently bagged his first SAMA award much to his surprise

Master KG has won a number of other awards before but he's super proud of himself for the recognition he's receiving

Following his omission from the South African Music Awards last year, global star and Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG was finally recognized by the SAMAs and named this year's International Achievement Recognition recipient.

Master KG's fans erupted in joy after the singer received what they saw as long-overdue recognition from the SAMAs organizers.

Master KG is thrilled to finally receive a SAMA and he was also honoured in France. Image: @MasterKGsa

The SAMAs said in a statement to TshisaLIVE that Master KG deserved the recognition for flying Mzansi's flag high on the international stage.

The musician announced that he had just received his biggest certification yet when he was presented with the plaque confirming that Jerusalema had been certified and reached diamond status in France.

"Today I received the biggest certification so far in my career, Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo is now diamond in France. Damn! Thank you guys and all the team Open Mic, Elektra.Africori and Warner Music France," he said.

Meanwhile, Master KG's SAMA was named among this year's Lifetime Achievement honorees by the Recording Industry of South Africa's board of directors (RISA).

After being snubbed for a long time, Master KG is finally receiving the recognition he deserves in South Africa. Briefly News congratulates him.

This is not Master KG's first international award, he has quite a few

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG just keeps on doing great things and has won yet another international award for his hit song Jerusalema. The song has over 300 million views and has been played over one billion times on TikTok.

The record producer never imagined he would be so successful but he keeps getting accolades to pack up his talent. Master KG has won an award for the Global Record of the Year from The African Global Music Awards.

Social media users have been showing him love for bagging yet another award. The 25-year-old is working on some great things too and recently teamed up with Akon and David Guetta to make a new fire record.

